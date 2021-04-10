Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari said spinner Mohammad Nawaz is bowling well.

This comes after Nawaz featured in the third ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

In the match, which Pakistan won by 28 runs, he finished with figures of 3-34 off seven overs.

Nawaz dismissed Janneman Malan, captain Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen to help the men in green secure a 2-1 series win.

Well bowled nawaz bhai 👏👏 — Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) April 7, 2021

“Well bowled Nawaz bhai,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

Nawaz will now be looking to take more wickets in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brilliant flipper, Salman Butt on 27-year-old Pakistan spinner who is as talented as his father

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26223 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 95541 ( 65.59 % ) Steve Smith 4436 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.61 % ) Kane Williamson 7076 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4169 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 912 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26223 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 95541 ( 65.59 % ) Steve Smith 4436 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.61 % ) Kane Williamson 7076 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4169 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 912 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related