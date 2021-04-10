Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari said spinner Mohammad Nawaz is bowling well.
This comes after Nawaz featured in the third ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.
In the match, which Pakistan won by 28 runs, he finished with figures of 3-34 off seven overs.
Nawaz dismissed Janneman Malan, captain Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen to help the men in green secure a 2-1 series win.
Well bowled nawaz bhai 👏👏
— Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) April 7, 2021
Nawaz will now be looking to take more wickets in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
