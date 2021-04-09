Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman and well-known commentator Bazid Khan said Fakhar Zaman’s 193 was “right up there with the very best Pakistani ODI innings”.

Zaman made the mammoth score, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, in the second ODI against South Africa.

He followed that up with 101 in the third ODI, which came off 104 deliveries and included nine boundaries and three sixes.

With the eight runs he amassed in the first ODI, Zaman was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he accumulated 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“Fakhar’s knock right up there with the very best Pakistani ODI innings,” Bazid said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

