Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-am seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi praised opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam for their “matchless display of batting” in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for Azam, he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Winners Ma sha Allah! 🏆 Absolutely honored to be the part of this amazing team. Top efforts by everyone and matchless display of batting by @FakharZamanLive and skipper @babarazam258. Congratulations Pakistan.#SAvPAK #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/rtevqHYFKK — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 7, 2021

“Winners Ma sha Allah! Absolutely honored to be the part of this amazing team. Top efforts by everyone and matchless display of batting by Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam. Congratulations Pakistan,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Afridi took six wickets in the series at an average of 32.33.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26223 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 95541 ( 65.59 % ) Steve Smith 4436 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.61 % ) Kane Williamson 7076 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4169 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 912 ( 0.63 % ) Back

