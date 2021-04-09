Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised spinner Usman Qadir for his flipper after he made his ODI debut in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa.

Qadir, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his ODI debut in the third match on Wednesday and finished with figures of 1-48 off nine overs.

The 27-year-old clean bowled Jon-Jon Smuts with a gorgeous flipper for 17 runs.

“Top bowling that flipper Usman Qadir,” Salman said on Twitter.

Qadir will now be looking to keep taking wickets in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

In the six T20 Internationals he has played thus far, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 and an economy rate of 6.18.

