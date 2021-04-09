Keep going, Salman Butt on fantastic Pakistan player who is boosting his batting average

Salman Butt told Fakhar Zaman to keep going

Salman Butt: “Fakhar Zaman fantastic! Keep going and keep it up”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has told opener Fakhar Zaman to “keep going” following his spectacular performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“Fakhar Zaman fantastic! Keep going and keep it up,” Salman said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

