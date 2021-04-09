Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has told opener Fakhar Zaman to “keep going” following his spectacular performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

@FakharZamanLive fantastic! Keep going and keep it up . 👏👏👏 — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) April 7, 2021

“Fakhar Zaman fantastic! Keep going and keep it up,” Salman said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: More incredible than Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Younis Khan, Rashid Latif on outstanding Pakistan batsman playing brilliantly

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26124 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 95501 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4435 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7074 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 911 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26124 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 95501 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4435 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7074 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 911 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related