Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has told opener Fakhar Zaman to “keep going” following his spectacular performance in the ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
@FakharZamanLive fantastic! Keep going and keep it up . 👏👏👏
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) April 7, 2021
“Fakhar Zaman fantastic! Keep going and keep it up,” Salman said on Twitter.
Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
