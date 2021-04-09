Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat praised opener Fakhar Zaman for his superb performance in the ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
@FakharZamanLive well done Fakhar very well played 👍
— Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) April 5, 2021
“Well done Fakhar, very well played,” Farhat said on Twitter.
Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
