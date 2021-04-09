Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes captain Babar Azam is more incredible than legends like Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Younis Khan.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 56.83.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

During my career, I met many great players. Bowlers like Wasim , Waqar, Shoaib, Saqlain and Mushtaq and Batsmen like Miandad , Inzi, Yousuf, Saeed and Younus but @babarazam258 is the most incredible of them all. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 24, 2020

“During my career, I met many great players. Bowlers like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib, Saqlain and Mushtaq and batsmen like Miandad, Inzi, Yousuf, Saeed and Younis but Babar Azam is the most incredible of them all,” Latif said on Twitter.

Most recently, Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which gave him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Azam will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Irreplaceable king, Faisal Iqbal on genius Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16700 ( 19.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1677 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5471 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24581 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16610 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2140 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1079 ( 1.26 % ) Hanif Mohammad 119 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3318 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 939 ( 1.09 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5127 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 6263 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 688 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1249 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16700 ( 19.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1677 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5471 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24581 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16610 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2140 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1079 ( 1.26 % ) Hanif Mohammad 119 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3318 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 939 ( 1.09 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5127 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 6263 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 688 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1249 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related