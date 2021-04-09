Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said it is good to see up-and-coming batsman Abdul Bangalzai in good form.

Faisal’s comments come after Bangalzai scored a century in the Pakistan Under-19 intra-squad three-day warm-up match.

The 18-year-old will now be looking to keep scoring runs in the Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh.

“Good to see Bangalzai in form,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Faisal has been one of Bangalzai’s biggest supporters, especially after the teenager showed some promise during the most recent domestic season.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy, he scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 22.90.

He also featured in seven Pakistan Cup games and accumulated 92 runs at an average of 13.14.

The Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh will consist of a one-off Test and five ODIs.

The series will begin on April 23 and conclude on May 9.

