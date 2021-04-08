Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he is looking forward to the four-match T20 series against South Africa as he is “doing great”.
Haider didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series against South Africa despite being part of the team.
With the T20 series starting on Saturday, the 20-year-old is raring to go and no doubt looking to post a number of big scores.
Haider has played 10 T20 Internationals to date and has scored 222 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 137.03.
Everyone did a brilliant job today MashaAllah. Congratulations team Pakistan 🇵🇰
looking forward for t20i series as I'm doing great Alhumdulillah !#PAKvsSA
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) April 7, 2021
“Everyone did a brilliant job today MashaAllah. Congratulations team Pakistan, looking forward for [the] T20I series as I’m doing great Alhumdulillah!” he said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They have been exceptional, Imran Nazir on Pakistan duo who have kept the runs flowing