Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he is looking forward to the four-match T20 series against South Africa as he is “doing great”.

Haider didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series against South Africa despite being part of the team.

With the T20 series starting on Saturday, the 20-year-old is raring to go and no doubt looking to post a number of big scores.

Haider has played 10 T20 Internationals to date and has scored 222 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 137.03.

Everyone did a brilliant job today MashaAllah. Congratulations team Pakistan 🇵🇰

looking forward for t20i series as I'm doing great Alhumdulillah !#PAKvsSA — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) April 7, 2021

“Everyone did a brilliant job today MashaAllah. Congratulations team Pakistan, looking forward for [the] T20I series as I’m doing great Alhumdulillah!” he said on Twitter.

