Irreplaceable king, Faisal Iqbal on genius Pakistan player

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said legendary batsman Javed Miandad is the irreplaceable king and a genius.
Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.
He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.
Irreplaceable Genius, King 👑🇵🇰🏏Javed Miandad! https://t.co/KkcDvoeb1Y
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 6, 2021
“Irreplaceable genius [and] king Javed Miandad,” he said on Twitter.
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?