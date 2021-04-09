Well played, Adnan Akmal on two Pakistan players who have been dominant

Posted on by
Adnan Akmal said well played Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq

Adnan Akmal: “Well played Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq. Well done team Pakistan”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal praised captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq for their performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for Imam, he recorded scores of 70, 5 and 57, which resulted in him finishing with 132 runs at an average of 44.

“Well played Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq. Well done team Pakistan,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fiery passion, Haris Rauf on Pakistan player who refused to go down without a fight

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply