Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal praised captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq for their performance in the ODI series against South Africa.
Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
As for Imam, he recorded scores of 70, 5 and 57, which resulted in him finishing with 132 runs at an average of 44.
— Adnan Akmal (@adnanakmal79) April 2, 2021
“Well played Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq. Well done team Pakistan,” Akmal said on Twitter.
Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
