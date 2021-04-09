Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal praised captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq for their performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for Imam, he recorded scores of 70, 5 and 57, which resulted in him finishing with 132 runs at an average of 44.

“Well played Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq. Well done team Pakistan,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

