Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan said opener Fakhar Zaman put up an “outstanding and memorable” performance in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Sajid also lauded captain Babar Azam, calling him Mr. Consistent.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Congratulations #PakistanCricketteam @TheRealPCB On winning Odi series in SA Well Led & played by mister consistant @babarazam258 Outstanding and Memerable batting display by @FakharZamanLive Bowlers were also Outstanding👏Best of luck for T20's👍👍 — Sajid Khan (@SajidKhan888) April 7, 2021

“Congratulations Pakistan on winning [the] ODI series in SA. Well led and played by [Mr. Consistent] Babar Azam. Outstanding and [memorable] batting display by Fakhar Zaman. Bowlers were also outstanding. Best of luck for [the] T20s,” Sajid said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

