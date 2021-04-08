Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said he knew he could play his “natural game” and start hitting boundaries when South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the top-ranked T20 bowler in the world, was bowling in the second ODI.

This comes after Zaman scored a sensational 193 in the match, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Even though his efforts went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs, the 30-year-old still earned high praise for his gritty and entertaining innings.

“In the 25th over I spoke to Saify Bhai who knows me very well, I talked to him to ask Babar if I could start playing my natural game now, as Shamsi was bowling. So at that time I was feeling that if I started hitting boundaries then I could win the game,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan wonder boy will be back, Rumman Raees backs 22-year-old champion to regain his fitness and form

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 25912 ( 17.85 % ) Babar Azam 95435 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7071 ( 4.87 % ) Joe Root 1 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4101 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 25912 ( 17.85 % ) Babar Azam 95435 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7071 ( 4.87 % ) Joe Root 1 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4101 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related