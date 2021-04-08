Fakhar Zaman: “I talked to him to ask Babar if I could start playing my natural game now, as Shamsi was bowling. So at that time I was feeling that if I started hitting boundaries then I could win the game”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said he knew he could play his “natural game” and start hitting boundaries when South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the top-ranked T20 bowler in the world, was bowling in the second ODI.
This comes after Zaman scored a sensational 193 in the match, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
Even though his efforts went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs, the 30-year-old still earned high praise for his gritty and entertaining innings.
“In the 25th over I spoke to Saify Bhai who knows me very well, I talked to him to ask Babar if I could start playing my natural game now, as Shamsi was bowling. So at that time I was feeling that if I started hitting boundaries then I could win the game,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.