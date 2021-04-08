What a comeback, Abdur Rehman on Pakistan player who has taken giant strides in resecuring his place in the team

Abdur Rehman praised Fakhar Zaman for his performance in the ODI series against South Africa saying what a comeback

Abdur Rehman: “Brilliant hundred by Fakhar Zaman. What a comeback”

Former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman lavished praise on opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his outstanding comeback in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“Brilliant hundred by Fakhar Zaman. What a comeback,” Rehman said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

