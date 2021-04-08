Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman lavished praise on opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his outstanding comeback in the ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
Brilliant 💯 by Fakhar Zaman
What a Come Back @FakharZamanLive
— AbdulRehman36 (@Rehman36Abdul) April 7, 2021
“Brilliant hundred by Fakhar Zaman. What a comeback,” Rehman said on Twitter.
Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
