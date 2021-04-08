Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Arshad Iqbal said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “showed his class” throughout the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In addition to Zaman, Arshad also praised captain Babar Azam for leading by example.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

It’s always inspiring for a young team to win away from home and winning against a quality side is a cherry on the top. Congratulations @TheRealPCB on the series win. @FakharZamanLive showed his class throughout the series. Skipper @babarazam258 led from the front. 🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Arshad Iqbal (@ArshadIqbal32) April 7, 2021

“It’s always inspiring for a young team to win away from home and winning against a quality side is a cherry on the top. Congratulations Pakistan on the series win. Fakhar Zaman showed his class throughout the series. Skipper Babar Azam led from the front,” Arshad said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

Arshad could potentially make his international debut in the series as he is part of Pakistan’s T20 squad.

