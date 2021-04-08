Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “Look, Rohit Sharma is a different player than I am, I play according to my strengths”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said India opener “Rohit Sharma is a different player than I am”.
Azam’s comments come after he was in magnificent form in the ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.
The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match series, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
While he said he is not the same kind of player as Rohit, Azam noted that he is “working on my long shots”.
“Look, Rohit Sharma is a different player than I am, I play according to my strengths. I am working on my long shots and the idea is to utilize that skill when it’s needed,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.