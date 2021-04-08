Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan was so impressed with Fakhar Zaman’s 193 in the second ODI against South Africa that he said he was “honoured to have seen it live”.

Zaman’s knock came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, it went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Nonetheless, Younis praised Zaman for nearly carrying Pakistan across the finish line.

“Amazing innings. It got so close to winning that game. I say it’s one of the best innings I’ve seen live because there wasn’t any partnerships with the top order in there. He did it alone,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I feel honoured to have seen it live, for an Asian player and especially a Pakistani one to do it here. One of the good things about that innings was that you think of Fakhar as a batsman who plays 50-60 balls, makes 70-80 off it, a hard-hitting batsman who plays in one gear.

“But this innings he really did shifted through the gears. Very happy as a batting coach that if you look at his wagon wheel, he had shots everywhere. He’s known for big sixes but his running between the wickets, batting without partners, it was amazing that he fought till the end. That’s what we try to instil in our players, to just keep fighting till the very end.”

