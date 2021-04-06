Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees said “wonder boy” Shadab Khan will regain his fitness and form after he was ruled out for the remainder of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Shadab suffered a left toe injury while batting in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

He will now need to undergo four weeks of rehab.

This is the latest injury setback for Shadab after he missed the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan’s home series against South Africa with a thigh injury.

However, Raees said the 22-year-old is a “champion” and is confident that he will bounce back.

“You are a champion Shadab Khan we all know that. InshAllah you will regain your fitness and the form soon. There are a lot more wonders waiting for the wonder boy. Get well soon InshAllah!” he said on Twitter.

Shadab went wicketless in the first two ODIs against South Africa and made scores of 33 and 13.

