Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for his 193 in the second ODI, saying “that was special”.

Zaman’s knock came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, it ultimately went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Nonetheless, Duminy was highly impressed with Zaman’s performance and admitted that he deserved to score a double century.

Take a bow Fakhar Zaman 🔥🔥 that was special, deserved a double.. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wqy3OR3HbX — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) April 4, 2021

“Take a bow Fakhar Zaman, that was special, deserved a double,” Duminy said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: World-class player with many boundary options, Rassie van der Dussen on Pakistan player who puts the bowlers under pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 25247 ( 17.51 % ) Babar Azam 95278 ( 66.08 % ) Steve Smith 4432 ( 3.07 % ) Ben Stokes 5259 ( 3.65 % ) Kane Williamson 7068 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 905 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 273 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3939 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 367 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 908 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 25247 ( 17.51 % ) Babar Azam 95278 ( 66.08 % ) Steve Smith 4432 ( 3.07 % ) Ben Stokes 5259 ( 3.65 % ) Kane Williamson 7068 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 905 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 273 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3939 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 367 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 908 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related