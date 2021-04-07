That was special, JP Duminy on back in form Pakistan player who can tonk huge sixes

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for his 193 in the second ODI, saying “that was special”.

Zaman’s knock came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, it ultimately went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Nonetheless, Duminy was highly impressed with Zaman’s performance and admitted that he deserved to score a double century.

“Take a bow Fakhar Zaman, that was special, deserved a double,” Duminy said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

