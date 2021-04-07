Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani called fellow seamer Mohammad Hasnain his “naughty friend” when wishing him happy birthday.

Hasnain turned 21 on Monday and is currently with the Pakistan team on the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the first two ODIs, he took figures of 1-52 and 1-74 respectively.

Overall, the talented youngster has taken 12 wickets in eight ODIs at an average of 37.91.

He has also featured in 10 T20 Internationals and claimed seven wickets at an average of 42.42.

It should be noted that Hasnain holds the record for being the youngest player to take a hat-trick in a T20 International.

“Happy Birthday to my naughty friend Mohammad Hasnain,” Dhani said on Twitter.

Dhani is part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing tour and could make his international debut in the Test series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

