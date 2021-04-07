Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s knock of 193 in the second ODI against South Africa was an “incredible innings”.
Zaman’s knock came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
However, it ultimately went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.
Despite this, Bhogle felt that Zaman was unlucky to miss out on a double hundred.
What an incredible innings I have just seen from Fakhar Zaman! Deserved the double.
“What an incredible innings I have just seen from Fakhar Zaman! Deserved the double,” he said on Twitter.
The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
