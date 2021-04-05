Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “world-class player” with “many boundary options”.

He added that Azam is able to excel with the bat since he puts “pressure on our bowlers”.

This comes after the 26-year-old scored a game-winning 103 in the first ODI against the Proteas.

Azam’s knock came off 104 balls and included 17 boundaries as Pakistan won the match by three wickets off the last ball.

“Babar is a world-class player. He is a guy who has many boundary options,” Van der Dussen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The pitch also suited his game as it had consistent bounce. He played a great innings. He put pressure on our bowlers and put in a good performance to win the game for his team.”

Azam followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.

Van der Dussen made a career-best 123 not out in the first ODI, which came off 134 balls and included 10 boundaries and two sixes.

He continued his good run of form in the second ODI as he smashed a 37-ball 60, which included six boundaries and four sixes.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23717 ( 16.87 % ) Babar Azam 93644 ( 66.62 % ) Steve Smith 4407 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 5200 ( 3.7 % ) Kane Williamson 7026 ( 5 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3639 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 504 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 361 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 0.64 % ) Back

