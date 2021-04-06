Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock “bullied” Fakhar Zaman in the second ODI on Sunday.
Zaman scored a sensational 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
But, Kaneria was referring to the way the 30-year-old got run out.
De Kock was gesturing when Zaman was running to the striker’s end and this caused the Pakistan opener to turn around and look at Haris Rauf, who was running to the other end.
This momentary lapse caused Zaman to slow down and he was ultimately run out by a direct hit from Aiden Markram.
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 5, 2021
“ICC clears Quinton De Kock on debacle run out with Fakhar in [the] second ODI. Quinton was smart and bullied Fakhar,” Kaneria said on Twitter.
The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
