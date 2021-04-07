Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood admitted that he is glad to see opening batsman Fakhar Zaman back in form.
This comes after Zaman scored a sensational 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, in the second ODI against South Africa.
However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.
Despite this, Mahmood said it was good to see Zaman thriving against a “quality bowling attack”.
Great 💯 against a quality bowling attack, @FakharZamanLive has shown great courage, good to see him back in form. 👏👏👏
— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) April 4, 2021
“Great hundred against a quality bowling attack, Fakhar Zaman has shown great courage, good to see him back in form,” the former Pakistan bowling coach said on Twitter.
The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
