Renowned commentator Danny Morrison said the cricketing Gods were smiling down on Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

This comes after former West Indies pace bowler and well-known commentator Ian Bishop asked the cricket Gods to let Azam score a century in the first ODI against South Africa.

The 26-year-old did exactly that as he made his 13th ODI hundred in the match, which Pakistan won by three wickets off the last ball.

Azam’s knock of 103 came off 104 balls and included 17 boundaries.

“Cricketing Gods smiling indeed Bish. Babar Azam another ODI hundred,” Morrison said on Twitter.

Azam followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

