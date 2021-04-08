Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq was highly impressed with the way opening batsman Fakhar Zaman stood tall and fought with everything in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a sensational 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Despite this, Misbah applauded Zaman’s efforts and said it was “great fun to watch”.

“I think it was one of the best innings, especially with the match scenario, and the kind of bowling he was up against and the way wickets were falling. Sheer dominance,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“All alone, he stood there and chasing after such a big target. A smaller target you can understand and you can think about getting there by yourself. But something this big, to try and do it alone, with cricketing shots first and then how he began to clear the boundary. Great fun to watch.

“He’s been working really hard so to do it in these conditions, it’s great for Pakistan and a real lesson for other batsmen.”

