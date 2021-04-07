Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Well-known commentator Danny Morrison said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s 193 in the second ODI against South Africa was a “helluva knock”.

Zaman’s 193 came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, it went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Even though this was the case, Morrison said it was still “magical” to watch.

“Helluva knock from [the] Fakhar-meister, magical mate!” he said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

