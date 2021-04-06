Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said West Indies power-hitter Carlos Brathwaite is the only player who could hit four sixes in a row in a World Cup final.

This comes after Brathwaite did exactly this in the T20 World Cup final five years ago in 2016.

In the last over of the final, the West Indies needed 19 runs to beat England.

Brathwaite proceeded to hit Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to lead the West Indies to glory.

Can't forget these huge sixes. No one but only you could hit 4 in row to be champion. @TridentSportsX https://t.co/dy8y4JgnxU — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) April 4, 2021

“Can’t forget these huge sixes. No one but only you could hit 4 in row to be champion,” Dhani said on Twitter.

