One-man run chase, Ian Pont on Pakistan player back in great form

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for his 193 in the second ODI against South Africa, saying he is a “one-man run chase”.

Zaman’s knock came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, it was not enough to lead the men in green to victory as the Proteas walked away with a 17-run win.

Despite this, Pont said that Zaman is back in “great form”.

“What an innings Fakhar Zaman. A one-man run chase and back into some great form,” he said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

