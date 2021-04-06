Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani praised opener Fakhar Zaman, telling him he was the only batsman who could play such a superb innings in the second ODI against South Africa.

This comes after Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, on Sunday.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old was extremely impressed with Zaman’s fighting spirit.

Only you could do it Fakhar ❤️ @FakharZamanLive — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) April 4, 2021

“Only you could do it Fakhar,” he said on Twitter.

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Only you could hit four sixes in a row, Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani tells West Indies six-hitting powerhouse

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 341 ( 75.61 % ) No! 110 ( 24.39 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 341 ( 75.61 % ) No! 110 ( 24.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related