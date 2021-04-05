Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Arshad Iqbal said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was simply a class above everyone else in the second ODI against South Africa.

This comes after Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, on Sunday.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

In addition to Zaman, Arshad also praised fellow seamer Haris Rauf for his performance as he finished with figures of 3-54 off his 10 overs.

“What a game! Regardless of the result, Pakistan showed outstanding spirit. This is what cricket is all about. Fakhar Zaman was simply class above all! Haris Rauf was outstanding with the ball!” he said on Twitter.

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arshad could make his international debut soon as he is part of Pakistan’s T20 squad.

The four-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa begins on April 10.

