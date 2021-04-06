Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah said opener Fakhar Zaman played an “absolutely amazing innings” in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Nonetheless, Naseem was proud of the way Zaman fought right to the end.

Absolutely amazing inning @FakharZamanLive. Take a bow! — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) April 4, 2021

“Absolutely amazing innings Fakhar Zaman. Take a bow!” he said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Put on a batting masterclass, Shai Hope on Pakistan player who is so good to watch

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 24016 ( 17 % ) Babar Azam 93928 ( 66.5 % ) Steve Smith 4413 ( 3.12 % ) Ben Stokes 5215 ( 3.69 % ) Kane Williamson 7031 ( 4.98 % ) Rashid Khan 896 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 272 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3700 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 505 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 362 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 898 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 24016 ( 17 % ) Babar Azam 93928 ( 66.5 % ) Steve Smith 4413 ( 3.12 % ) Ben Stokes 5215 ( 3.69 % ) Kane Williamson 7031 ( 4.98 % ) Rashid Khan 896 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 272 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3700 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 505 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 362 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 898 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related