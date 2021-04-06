Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah said opener Fakhar Zaman played an “absolutely amazing innings” in the second ODI against South Africa.
Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.
Nonetheless, Naseem was proud of the way Zaman fought right to the end.
Absolutely amazing inning @FakharZamanLive. Take a bow!
— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) April 4, 2021
The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
