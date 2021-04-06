Take a bow, Danish Kaneria on Pakistan player who’s magnificent to watch

Posted on by
Danish Kaneria said take a bow Fakhar Zaman

Danish Kaneria: “Take a bow Fakhar Zaman, magnificent knock to watch”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria told opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to “take a bow” following his epic performance in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

“Take a bow Fakhar Zaman, magnificent knock to watch,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Back with a bang, Yasir Arafat on Pakistan player who narrowly missed out on his second double hundred

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply