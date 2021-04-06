Take a bow, Danish Kaneria on Pakistan player who’s magnificent to watch

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria told opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to “take a bow” following his epic performance in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

“Take a bow Fakhar Zaman, magnificent knock to watch,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

