Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said no one will forget Fakhar Zaman’s “marvelous effort” in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Even though Zaman couldn’t lead the men in green across the finish line, Yousuf said he fought hard and did everything possible.

You fought hard,you did everything but its a game,we never forget your this marvelous effort.👏

شاباش

#PAKvSA@FakharZamanLive — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) April 4, 2021

“You fought hard, you did everything but it’s a game. We [will] never forget this marvelous effort,” he said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

