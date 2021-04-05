Put on a batting masterclass, Shai Hope on Pakistan player who is so good to watch

Shai Hope said Babar Azam put on a batting masterclass that was so good to watch

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies batsman Shai Hope praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for putting on a “batting masterclass” in the first ODI against South Africa.

Azam scored his 13th ODI hundred in the match, which Pakistan won by three wickets off the last ball.

The 26-year-old’s knock of 103 came off 104 balls, which included 17 boundaries.

“Batting masterclass. So, so good to watch,” Hope said in two separate posts on Twitter.

Azam followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

