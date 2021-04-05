Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
West Indies batsman Shai Hope praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for putting on a “batting masterclass” in the first ODI against South Africa.
Azam scored his 13th ODI hundred in the match, which Pakistan won by three wickets off the last ball.
The 26-year-old’s knock of 103 came off 104 balls, which included 17 boundaries.
Batting masterclass
— Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 2, 2021
So so good to watch
— Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 2, 2021
“Batting masterclass. So, so good to watch,” Hope said in two separate posts on Twitter.
Azam followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.
The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
