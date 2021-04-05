One of the truly great ODI innings of all time, Ian Pont on Pakistan player who is just fantastic

Posted on by
Ian Pont said Fakhar Zaman's 193 was one of the truly great ODI innings of all time

Ian Pont: “One of the truly great ODI innings of all time. I salute you. Just bloody fantastic”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known fast bowling coach Ian Pont saluted Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up “one of the truly great ODI innings of all time”.

This comes after Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

Even though his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs, Pont said Zaman’s knock was “just bloody fantastic”.

“Here’s to you Fakhar Zaman. One of the truly great ODI innings of all time. I salute you. Just bloody fantastic,” Pont said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Odd decision to drop him, Ian Pont on Pakistan bowler with expert control

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply