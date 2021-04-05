Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said he thought Pakistan batsman Haider Ali would be picked for the second ODI against South Africa.

Haider is a highly talented batsman with some major big-hitting firepower, but has only featured in two ODIs to date.

He scored a total of 42 runs in those two games, with a top score of 29.

“Thought Haider Ali would be in today,” Tareen, who is focusing on grassroots cricket in Southern Punjab, said on Twitter.

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5145 ( 87.06 % ) No! 765 ( 12.94 % )

