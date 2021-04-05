Thought he would be picked for the 2nd ODI, Ali Khan Tareen on talented Pakistan player with serious power

Posted on by
Ali Khan Tareen thought Haider Ali would be picked for the 2nd ODI

Ali Khan Tareen: “Thought Haider Ali would be in”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said he thought Pakistan batsman Haider Ali would be picked for the second ODI against South Africa.

Haider is a highly talented batsman with some major big-hitting firepower, but has only featured in two ODIs to date.

He scored a total of 42 runs in those two games, with a top score of 29.

“Thought Haider Ali would be in today,” Tareen, who is focusing on grassroots cricket in Southern Punjab, said on Twitter.

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One-man run chase, Ian Pont on Pakistan player back in great form

Coming Soon
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?

Leave a Reply