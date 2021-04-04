Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm spinner Faisal Akram has revealed that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got him a bat from India.
Faisal has started making a name for himself as he was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.
Recently, he was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s departure for their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.
The 17-year-old noted that he has been speaking with Pandya on Instagram and ended up getting a bat from India.
“I have had conversations with him [Hardik] on Instagram. He has sponsored a bat for me from there,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
