Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram said the legendary duo of Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Afridi taught him a lot during the time he spent with the Multan Sultans.

Faisal said Mushtaq is “my favourite coach because he is also a leg-spinner”, while Afridi has been providing him with plenty of tips and advice.

The 17-year-old was recently invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s departure for their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

He was also the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

“Mushtaq bhai is my favourite coach because he is also a leg-spinner, so I have learned a lot from him. Shahid bhai also gave me tips and confidence,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dream wicket is Virat Kohli, Pakistan teenager who trapped Babar Azam lbw says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16684 ( 19.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1674 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5464 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 24540 ( 28.59 % ) Imran Khan 16581 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1074 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3314 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 932 ( 1.09 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5123 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6253 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1248 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16684 ( 19.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1674 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5464 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 24540 ( 28.59 % ) Imran Khan 16581 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1074 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3314 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 932 ( 1.09 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5123 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6253 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1248 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related