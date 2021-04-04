Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm spinner Faisal Akram has revealed that his dream is to get India captain Virat Kohli out.

Faisal has already trapped Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lbw, which came during a training camp prior to the national team’s departure for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Recently, the 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

“My dream is to get the wicket of Virat Kohli and hopefully it will come true,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently on their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasn’t told to copy Tabraiz Shamsi, Pakistan spinner who took 27 wickets in 10 matches says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23330 ( 16.69 % ) Babar Azam 93392 ( 66.79 % ) Steve Smith 4405 ( 3.15 % ) Ben Stokes 5190 ( 3.71 % ) Kane Williamson 7021 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3560 ( 2.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23330 ( 16.69 % ) Babar Azam 93392 ( 66.79 % ) Steve Smith 4405 ( 3.15 % ) Ben Stokes 5190 ( 3.71 % ) Kane Williamson 7021 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3560 ( 2.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related