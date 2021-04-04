Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram has revealed that he is trying to bowl like former Australia left-arm spinner Brad Hogg.

Explaining why, the 17-year-old said Hogg was his “favourite bowler in international cricket” and added that he has followed him “from the beginning”.

Faisal has started making a name for himself as he was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

Recently, he was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s departure for their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

“My favourite bowler in international cricket was Brad Hogg, who I have followed from the beginning and also try to copy,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

