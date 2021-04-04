Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm spinner Faisal Akram said he is aiming to representing the national team as an all-rounder.

Already an established spinner, Faisal said he is working hard to improve his batting and has the ability to hit the ball a long way.

The 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

Recently, he was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s departure for their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

“I work hard on my batting. I can also do some hitting, so my aim is to represent Pakistan as an all-rounder,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hardik Pandya got me a bat from India, Pakistan teenager who is beginning to take off says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23330 ( 16.69 % ) Babar Azam 93392 ( 66.79 % ) Steve Smith 4405 ( 3.15 % ) Ben Stokes 5190 ( 3.71 % ) Kane Williamson 7021 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3560 ( 2.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 23330 ( 16.69 % ) Babar Azam 93392 ( 66.79 % ) Steve Smith 4405 ( 3.15 % ) Ben Stokes 5190 ( 3.71 % ) Kane Williamson 7021 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 892 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 271 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 3560 ( 2.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 503 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 360 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 895 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related