Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq was kicking himself over missing out on a hundred and not finishing the game in the first ODI against South Africa.

Imam scored 70 runs off 80 balls, which included three boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Even though the men in green claimed a three-wicket win off the last ball of the match, Imam was frustrated not to convert his knock into a triple figure score, especially as his last ODI hundred came during the 2019 World Cup.

“To be honest, I’m very disappointed [in not finishing the game],” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I’ve been waiting one-and-a-half years since my last hundred. I haven’t had that many opportunities in the last year.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

