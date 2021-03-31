Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson used to “hit me all around the park”.

Amir noted that Watson was one of the most difficult batsmen he bowled to, especially in 2009 when he was at the peak of his career.

Watson was known for his brute strength and ability to hit the ball a long way.

“Shane Watson used to be trouble me during the early part of my career in 2009. He was at his peak at that time. He used to hit me all around the park,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

“Even though I got him out several times, but I used to find him difficult.”

