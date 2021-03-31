Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir picked New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc as his top three fast bowlers in the world.
Amir said he likes Boult a lot, which is why he was number one.
As for Bumrah, who was second, the Pakistan quick said the 27-year-old “keeps performing in all three formats”.
Starc rounded off the top three, with the 28-year-old saying he is “among the best”.
Amir added that he is also a big fan of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
“First would be [Trent] Boult. I like him a lot. Second would be [Jasprit] Bumrah as he is keeps performing in all three formats. Mitchell Starc would also be among the best. [Kagiso] Rabada is also good,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.
