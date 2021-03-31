Top three in the world, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir picks bowlers from New Zealand, India and Australia

Mohammad Amir said Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc are the top three in the world

Mohammad Amir: “First would be [Trent] Boult. I like him a lot. Second would be [Jasprit] Bumrah as he is keeps performing in all three formats. Mitchell Starc would also be among the best”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir picked New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc as his top three fast bowlers in the world.

Amir said he likes Boult a lot, which is why he was number one.

As for Bumrah, who was second, the Pakistan quick said the 27-year-old “keeps performing in all three formats”.

Starc rounded off the top three, with the 28-year-old saying he is “among the best”.

Amir added that he is also a big fan of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

“First would be [Trent] Boult. I like him a lot. Second would be [Jasprit] Bumrah as he is keeps performing in all three formats. Mitchell Starc would also be among the best. [Kagiso] Rabada is also good,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

