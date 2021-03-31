Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has admitted that former England batsman Jonathan Trott was one of the most difficult batsmen he bowled to as he “couldn’t figure out where to bowl him”.

Amir noted that this was especially the case in Test cricket.

Trott scored 3,835 runs in the 52 Tests he played, which included nine centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 44.08.

He also featured in 68 ODIs and accumulated 2,819 runs, which included four hundreds and 22 half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.

As for his T20 International career, Trott made 138 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 23.

“In Tests, it used to be Jonathan Trott as I couldn’t figure out where to bowl [to] him,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan.

