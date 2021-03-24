Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said the pace duo of Waqas Maqsood and Irfanullah Shah performed well in domestic cricket last season.

Maqsood was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he took 41 wickets in 10 matches for Central Punjab at an average of 21.78.

He also claimed three wickets in one Pakistan Cup match at an average of 14.33.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 33-year-old picked up five wickets in four matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 24.80 and an economy rate of 10.78.

Irfanullah, meanwhile, did extremely well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he snapped up 23 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 20.21.

He continued to impress in the Pakistan Cup as he took eight wickets in four games at an average of 22.75.

Despite his strong performances, the 25-year-old wasn’t picked for the PSL.

“Irfanullah Shah and Waqas Maqsood performed well in the last season. [The] selection committee selected bowlers who have 30 Ave and SR 50-60,” Latif said on Twitter.

