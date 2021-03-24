Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan captain and batsman Salman Butt has rubbished speculation that he will be retiring from playing cricket.
This comes after Salman didn’t feature in the recent season of the domestic season as he doesn’t see a future for himself in the national team.
Seeing no chance of an international return, Salman instead opted to take up a commentary role during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
While this sparked questions about whether he would walk away from the game, the 36-year-old made it clear that he has no intentions of doing so right now.
Never said that I am retiring and all know y didn’t play this season
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) March 14, 2021
