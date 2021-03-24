Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif noted that India opener Lokesh Rahul has been in bad form as of late.

His comments come after Rahul struggled with the bat in India’s recent five-match T20 series against England.

In the four games he played, Rahul made scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14.

Nonetheless, India ended up winning the series 3-2.

K L Rahul in bad Form , only 1 run in 3 T20i against England. 1,0,0 #IndiavsEngland #T20Series pic.twitter.com/gr8GcGe2dd — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) March 16, 2021

“KL Rahul in bad form, only 1 run in 3 T20I against England,” Latif said on Twitter.

Rahul turned things around in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, which India won by 66 runs, as he scored an unbeaten 62 off 43 balls, which included four boundaries and four sixes.

