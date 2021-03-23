Imran Nazir: “You still swinging the ball nicely mate”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said ex-England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom is still swinging the ball nicely.
This comes after Sidebottom featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 54.
The England Legends team finished fifth in the tournament as they won three out of the six games they played.
“You still swinging the ball nicely mate,” Nazir said on Twitter.
