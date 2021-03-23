Still swinging the ball nicely, Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir on 43-year-old player

Imran Nazir said Ryan Sidebottom is still swinging the ball nicely

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said ex-England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom is still swinging the ball nicely.

This comes after Sidebottom featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 54.

The England Legends team finished fifth in the tournament as they won three out of the six games they played.

“You still swinging the ball nicely mate,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
